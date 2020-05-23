Gympie business’ facebook comp for Gympie sport clubs

GYMPIE sporting clubs have been effected by the COVID-19 pandemic and as restrictions ease they will need to grapple with the effects this has had on the club.

TSR Refrigeration and airconditioning is running a Facebook competition giving a Gympie sporting club the chance to win an airconditioning unit.

“We were having a chat last week about how the town was fairing with COVID-19 and that a lot of sporting associations would be struggling as an outcome,” TSR manager Kate Stephens said.

TSR Refrigeration and Air Conditioning’s Dom Stephens is excited for the opportunity of one Gympie sports club to win an air condititioning unit - Picture: Shane Zahner

“Sport plays such an important role in Gympie. It brings the community together and we’ve always been big advocates for supporting local sport. We love getting involved with different clubs in the region.

“The Facebook competition gives everyone a chance to throw their favourite club into the mix to win. If their clubhouse doesn’t need an air conditioner, I’m sure they could raffle it off throughout the season to raise funds for the club”.

Head to the TSR Refrigeration and Airconditioning Facebook page and on the original post tag the sporting club you want to win.

The competition is open until July 1 9am and the winner will be announced later that day. The limit is one tag a person. To nominate your club click HERE.