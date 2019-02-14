Gympie business chases Noosa tourism dollar

PRO-ACTIVE TOURISM: Stephen and Angelika O'Neill from Active Tours and Transfers are bringing Noosa tourists to us.

THE Team at Active Tours and Transfers are bringing tourists to our doorstep, rather than waiting for them to discover us.

Co-owner of the business, Angelika O'Neill, said the region has so much to offer those who are visiting Noosa.

"I'm always hearing people say there's not much to do in Noosa itself so we're encouraging tourists into our region with day tours in Gympie,” Mrs O'Neill said.

Mrs O'Neill said she consulted with Destination Gympie Region's Andrew Saunders to come up with a number of tour options.

The door-to-door service can pick people up from wherever they are staying in Noosa and bring them north to the Rattler, for kayaking in the Mary Valley, to Rainbow Beach for their famous horse rides or even to fresh produce venues like Cooloola Berries.

Mrs O'Neill said there are currently five tours on offer to Noosa visitors.

These are:

Mary Valley Rattler Tour - which runs Wednesdays and Saturdays to Amamoor where tourists can catch the train into Gympie.

Northern Hinterland Explorer - which runs Sundays and takes people through the scenic Mary Valley.

Mary Valley Kayaking Tour - which runs on Thursdays and incorporates a little outdoors adventure.

Rainbow Beach Tour - which takes tourists down to Rainbow Beach where they can see the beautiful coloured sands and ride horses on the beach with Rainbow Beach Horse Rides.

Taste of the Hinterland Tour - which takes in Cooloola Berries for paella as well as the Dingo Creek winery and various other stops.

Mrs O'Neill is keen to see the tours expand and grow and would like other farm-gate enterprises to contact her to see if they can be incorporated into a farms tour she is hoping to develop.

"We should promote our area. We need to get these people to come and see what it is the Gympie region has to offer,” she said.