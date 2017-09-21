28°
Gympie business awards: Find out who won the New Business of the Year Award

WINNERS: The New Business of the Year was Mama Dee's Kitchen represented by Daniel and Jason Kauffman (centre and right) and pictured with sponsor for this category Joanne Scott from USC.
by Donna Jones

JASON Kauffman from Mama Dee's Kitchen thinks it was the cafe's exquisite doughnuts that got them over the line to win New Business of the Year.

Presented on Saturday night at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, Mr Kauffman thought the reason for his business's nomination was simple.

"Excellent food, friendly staff, but especially the doughnuts,” he said.

The cafe in Mary St has only been operating since late last year, but for two years prior, Mr Kauffman and his family were making high quality foods for sale at the monthly farmer's markets.

The win is just another feather in the cap of the fledgling business, with Mama Dee's gaining a reputation for going above and beyond when it comes to products and service.

"We have many five star ratings on Facebook,” Mr Kauffman said.

The judges agreed and said their decision to crown the cafe the winner was because Mama Dee's make customers feel valued by offering unique, delicious products and giving customers special attention, the business attends and supports many local events in addition to having their new shop front and because Jason and his family have shown a strong commitment to growth and diversifying their business and embracing the regional community at all levels.

The future is looking bright for the business and Mr Kauffman has said he intends to continue growing the product lines and helping to establish Mary St as a great place for tourists and locals to visit and tell their friends about.

NEW BUSINESS FINALISTS

  • Aesthete Film and Photography
  • Awake Studios
  • Camelot Dairies
  • Mama Dee's Kitchen
  • Plants Presents
  • SkateZone Gympie

