Gympie business among nation's top 50 sales offices

LOCAL real estate sales office agents2go has secured a position in the Real Estate Business Top 50 Sales Offices for 2019.

Only seven offices in Queensland, from 3385 agencies across the state, made it into the top 50 list, which compares the performances of real estate agencies nationwide.

The other six Queensland agencies are located in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The list ranks real estate sales offices across Australia according to three metrics: the number of properties sold, the total dollar volume of properties sold, and an efficiency rating determined by the ratio of sales to support staff.

The REB Top 50 Sales Offices 2019 ranking is an initiative of Real Estate Business.

REB editor Tim Neary said the ranking this year produced an overwhelming response, and attracted the interest of the country's best sales offices.

"It is the foremost ranking of sales offices in Australia,” Mr Neary said.

"The REB ranking is the gold standard of rankings for real estate sales offices in the country.

"The awards highlight the very best professionals in the industry, those that are setting the standard for others to aspire to”.

Bonnie Hollander owner and principal of agents2go said her office was proud to be associated with REB Top 50 Offices (rated from about 13,488 agencies in Australia).

"An award such as this enables all staff to be proud of their contributions and be recognised on a national stage,” Ms Hollander said.

"I am really privileged, and I think it is a reflection of the hard work myself and my team have been doing, where we have put our hearts and souls into every aspect of the business every day.

"On a business level, it's given us terrific credibility to be able to explain to our clients that we have been recognised at a national level in a highly competitive environment.”