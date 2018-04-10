Gympie business a cut above the rest

BRODIE Bishop always knew he might end up in Gympie.

"Mum has wanted to move to Gympie ever since she saw the Gympie Music Muster on Getaway 10 or 15 years ago,” he laughed.

It was never really a surprise what he would do with himself once he got here, either.

"I used to have a lawnmowing business in Sydney,” he said.

"And I've been around gardens my whole life. Both my parents are qualified horticulturists who used to own a landscape and nursery supplies business in Sydney and I've been at their shop since I was a baby, playing in the plants.”

Since moving to the area with his mother and little brother around 12 months ago, the 21-year-old's business, M & L Mowing and Landscaping is attracting plenty of attention in the right way, being nominated for last year's Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards in three categories.

"I got nominated for Business of the Year, New Business of the Year and Small Business of the Year,” Brodie reluctantly admitted.

The business has been growing steadily and Brodie now has two employees to help him and plans to buy a second trailer and mower.

Brodie said Gympie is very much a word-of-mouth community and said the reason behind his success is because he loves what he does, and loves doing a good job.

"I like that people are willing to support the locals and they're happy to give anyone a go. And if you do a good job, they let everyone know,” he said.

Brodie said because the lawns are growing so fast, he wants to offer a 20 per cent discount to holders of seniors cards for the month of April.

"There are lots of pensioners in town like my nan who find it difficult to fork out $50 a fortnight to get their lawns done. I want to give something back to the community,” he said.

You can go to Facebook.com /Mowing-and-Landscaping

-Gympie-1441066732858729 or phone 0402 666 373.