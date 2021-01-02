Gympie business 1 of only 3 in state to lose food license

An unnamed Gympie region business was one of only three across Queensland to have its license cancelled in 2019-20.

An unnamed Gympie business was one of only three food outlets across the state to have its licensed cancelled in 2020, new data has revealed.

Queensland Health’s 2019-20 report on council activities under the Food Act revealed the cancellation was the worst punishment handed out among the region’s 337 registered food outlets.

It does not identify which business lost its licence.

Gympie Regional Council conducted more than 550 inspections in 2019-20, including 200 reinspections of outlets – more than double the number of return trips carried out the year before.

The other two cancellations were made in Brisbane.

Food health and safety was another concern.

The number of outlets with food safety supervisors increased slightly from 83 per cent to 84 per cent, but was still well below the state’s 93.9 per cent compliance rate.

The Food Act requires food businesses to have at least one such nominated supervisor no more than 30 days after they are given a licence.

More than 50 of the region’s 337 licenced businesses did not have one.

Gympie’s compliance rate was the worst among the Wide Bay councils, narrowly behind Bundaberg’s 85 per cent compliance rate and well below those at North and South Burnett, Banana and Fraser Coast councils which had rates of 95-100 per cent.

This was the seventh highest number of return trips among the 78 council areas listed in the report, behind the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Cairns, Logan, Ipswich and Townsville, and more than double the number of reinspections carried out by the council in the previous two financial years.

The council received 24 complaints, the lowest number in three years.

However the six improvement notices issued were the highest handed out over that same time.