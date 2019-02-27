Gympie bulls in demand after catastrophic North Qld floods

Father (r) and son Hamilton (l) and Trevor Rockemer, Brooweena sold Angus cross heifers while Neville Endsbey (centre), Kandanga came along to see how prices were going

A SHIP due to sail from the port of Gladstone in a few days resulted in increased demand and prices for bulls at the Sullivan Livestock store and meatworks sale on Monday.

The combination was a direct result of the catastrophic floods in the north and centre of the state that caused devastating cattle losses or prevented cattle from being moved to port as part of the live export trade.

Regular local bull buyers were rapidly outbid for the animals as bulls were sought to fill the loadings.

Dan Sullivan said that the quality of most of the 1,344 head for the meatworks and following store sale was still pretty good giving consideration to the serious seasonal conditions over much of the sale catchment area that in the main includes local and Burnett areas.

"These sales are a bit of a circle,” he said. "You need the cattle numbers to attract buyers, but you need the buyers to attract cattle numbers.”

He said that round Gympie was not too bad, but a few animals booked in for the sale were withdrawn as being a bit down in condition due to lack of rain.

Dan Sullivan, Sullivan Livestock said that cattle quality was pretty good considering the adverse weather conditions over much of the region.

"The meatworks cattle going for live ex put a floor in the market on the day,” Mr. Sullivan said.

One point noticed by Mr Sullivan in his years as stock and station agent has been the steady improvement in the quality of local cattle, with many more meeting market requirements.

He said that over the past decade and a bit graziers have not just been buying bulls, but spending time in researching what would be best for their operation and market before selecting their bull purchases.

Prices for all descriptions were down on previous sales.

Greg Nuske, Kin Kin sold weighty Charbray steers for $2.77c/kg to total $1,404 and $1,258 and he also sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $2.71c/kg, total $1,162. Heavy Droughtmaster steers from D and R Fritz, Mary's Creek totalled $1,245 at 2.71c/kg.

Charbray weaner steers from Westonvale Livestock, Glastonbury sold for $2.87 c/kg to total $826. Santa cross steers from the Atkinson family, Redgate sold at $2.79c/kg, total $818 while heavier Droughtmaster steers from Tarangau, Coondoo sold at $2,64c/kg, total $1,096.

In general weaner steers sold in the $2.50 to $2.88 range.

Strong demand surfaced for young breeder females, with prices in the $2.15 to $2.31c/kg range. High quality Red Brahman females sold for $2.99c/kg, total $709, while grey females, both from Ron Kirk and family, Gayndah sold for $2.60c/kg, total $577. A line of Angus cross heifers offered by Rockemer Grazing, Brooweena sold readily at $2.67c/kg, total $690

Good quality weaner heifers sold in the $2.00 to $2.38 c/kg range.

Cattle at the store and meatworks sales are sold on a cents per kg basis, with buyers bidding c/kg while estimating the live weight.

Before being trucked away cattle are put over the scales and weighed to determine the final return.

