Gympie building industry hits four year high

Gympie’s building approvals were at a four year high before the pandemic struck.

Gympie’s building approvals were at a four year high before the pandemic struck.

BUILDING approvals before the big shutdown were booming across the region, with the highest year-to-date total in four years.

In March, 166 building approvals were granted, includ­ing 70 re-roofing requests and 29 new houses.

MORE GYMPIE NEW

On the surface it appears a significant drop from March 2019 when 373 approvals were issued, however 275 of these were for re-roofing.

Almost 100 approvals were issued in March.

At the end of March the total approvals sat at 536, compared to 1248 at this same point last year.

Again, that 2019 number was buoyed by the staggering 341 re-roofing approvals issued since the severe hailstorm hit in October 2018.

Id demographic consultant Glenn Capuano said the impact of COVID-19 had yet to be felt in March, but “the ABS (Australian Bureau of Statistics) are monitoring and expect to see some impacts in future months’ data”.