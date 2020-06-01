Gympie building industry hits four year high
BUILDING approvals before the big shutdown were booming across the region, with the highest year-to-date total in four years.
In March, 166 building approvals were granted, including 70 re-roofing requests and 29 new houses.
MORE GYMPIE NEW
- Call for Gympie council election non-voters to be punished
- Damning report reveals council’s financial failings
On the surface it appears a significant drop from March 2019 when 373 approvals were issued, however 275 of these were for re-roofing.
At the end of March the total approvals sat at 536, compared to 1248 at this same point last year.
Again, that 2019 number was buoyed by the staggering 341 re-roofing approvals issued since the severe hailstorm hit in October 2018.
Id demographic consultant Glenn Capuano said the impact of COVID-19 had yet to be felt in March, but “the ABS (Australian Bureau of Statistics) are monitoring and expect to see some impacts in future months’ data”.