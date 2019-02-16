Gympie builders hang up hammer after 28-years, 900 homes

END RUN: David and Debbie Weatherhog have closed Allweather Homes after 28 years and building hundreds of homes in the Gympie region.

END RUN: David and Debbie Weatherhog have closed Allweather Homes after 28 years and building hundreds of homes in the Gympie region. Troy Jegers

A 28-YEAR run has come to an end for Gympie builders Allweather Homes with the owners calling it a day on a company which has built about 900 homes in the region.

Unlike many of the region's recent business news David Weatherhog said this one was a "happy” closure for himself and wife Debbie, if bittersweet.

"In some ways I'm happy to move on and do what we want to do,” he said.

"But I do enjoy the building industry.”

Debbie and David Weatherhog. Troy Jegers

Originally launched on the Sunshine Coast as Weatherhog Homes, there soon came the realisation it was a "terrible” name.

So Allweather Homes was born instead.

They opened their first display home on the Sunshine Coast in 1986.

Their Gympie expansion happened in 1990, and Allweather has been a regional fixture since.

Mr Weatherhog said their move here to live was a choice driven by family.

When their son turned 15 and was about to start his apprenticeship "most of our work was in Gympie”, he said.

An Allweather Homes builder erects another house in the Echelon Estate. Craig Warhurst

"We moved here so he didn't have to travel.”

He took pride in their legacy of work in the region.

In one family he met, the dad, daughter and granddaughter all lived in Allweather homes.

Or course, a run that long was not without its quirks.

"Some of the (older) ones I wonder why did we do things so silly,” Mr Weatherhog said.

Nor was the closure guaranteed to conclude the Allweather legacy.

The Weatherhogs have been building in the Sunshine Coast and Gympie regions since 1986.

"One of our guys is looking at taking over,” he said.

"We're hoping... it will be taken over in their own name.”

As for the Weatherhogs, they are off to view new parts of the world.

Travel is something they have done many times as part of work, but not without the ever-present spectre of work hovering near.

"We've travelled a fair bit, but we've always travelled with a computer and work.”

They first set up shop in Gympie in 1990. Bev Lacey

They will return to Gympie, but are not sure as to how long they will stay.

"Our children are very keen for us to move back down the coast,” he said.

He said Allweather was still committed to delivering on all their outstanding promises.

He expected the last project to be finished by July's end.

Mr Weatherhog had nothing but praise for the local building industry.

"There's a lot of good competition in Gympie,” he said.