Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TO THE RESCUE: Builder Scott Sutton and satisfied new home owner Ryan Turner, after Mr Sutton's firm came to the rescue following the collapse of Mr Turner's original builder, Stirling Homes.
TO THE RESCUE: Builder Scott Sutton and satisfied new home owner Ryan Turner, after Mr Sutton's firm came to the rescue following the collapse of Mr Turner's original builder, Stirling Homes. Troy Jegers
News

Gympie builder rescues stranded would-be homeowner

Arthur Gorrie
by
6th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE builders have come to the rescue of people like Ryan Turner, who yesterday officially became a Jones Hill home owner.

Mr Turner's Presidential Ave house at the Echelon estate was left unfinished when his original builder, Stirling Homes, went broke.

Builder Scott Sutton, whose firm Sutton Building Solutions normally tends towards commercial building construction work, said yesterday he had stepped in with the help of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission's insurance.

Mr Turner, a fly-in, fly-out worker earning his money as a diesel fitter in Mount Isa, was left high and dry by the collapse.

His distant employment generally meant he could not supervise much of the work on his home building project and needed a builder who would keep him informed and keep things under control.

He said Mr Sutton's contract manager Carol Clemsin had supervised all the overlapping contracts to make sure the job flowed smoothly.

It was a welcome change of pace for Mr Turner's parents, who had helped him with the job of starting the project again.

"I could see we had the opportunity to jump in and give a hand,” Mr Sutton said, as he presented Mr Turner with some celebratory provisions, including champagne and biscuits.

It had been a hard road but a happy ending, Mr Turner said.

echelon gympie jones hill ryan turner scott sutton stirling homes sutton building solutions
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Easter disaster for rail patrons between Gympie and Brisbane

    premium_icon Easter disaster for rail patrons between Gympie and Brisbane

    News Slow train coming, or not coming at all this weekend, as Queensland Rail takes a bus

    • 6th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Meet Gympie's Falcons development players of 2019

    premium_icon Meet Gympie's Falcons development players of 2019

    News Youngsters represent Gympie in bid to make Falcons divisonal team.

    • 6th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    OPINION: 'Rogue' Gympie cow was only trying to survive

    premium_icon OPINION: 'Rogue' Gympie cow was only trying to survive

    News This cow did not deserve to die

    • 6th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Community backs Dan's recovery

    premium_icon Community backs Dan's recovery

    News Dan Podetti continues to improve daily after life-threatening crash

    • 6th Apr 2019 12:01 AM