GYMPIE BUDGET: Time for the council to live within our means

IT IS said you cannot please, or fool, all the people all the time.

But Gympie Regional Council would be doing a lot better if it could produce a budget that pleased even just some of the people, even just some of the time.

There have been many reasons for rate rises over the years, not all of them the council's fault. For example, council amalgamations combined grant-dependent councils like Kilkivan and Tiaro with larger and more affluent councils like Cooloola - and then the state government cut off the grants, leaving ratepayers to pick up the burden. But that was years ago and we adjusted to all that.

What are the excuses now?

In a time when farm gate prices for many commodities are only fractionally higher than they were a decade ago, when wages and pensions are going backwards in real terms and business profits seem more uncertain every day, it is time for the council to accept that it lives in the same difficult financial world as the rest of us.

That means living within its means, a process known as budgeting.

The council has to also budget within its means, which means it has to work out how to get by within a community's ability and willingness to pay rates.

When some ratepayers are looking at paying 20 per cent more, it is time for the council to accept some fiscal discipline, just like the rest or us.