Gympie budding musos to get helping hand

Emma Beau will be taking part in a series of workshops for Gympie musos. Photo by Charmaine Lyons

YOUNG Gympie musos are about to get a master class in their craft with a week-long mentoring workshop with names like Emma Beau, Linc Phelps, Kev Starkey and Tyrone Noonan.

Creative Arts Alliance in partnership with Gympie Regional Council have organised the event, called the Plug In Music Week, which will start on Tuesday and run until Friday, January 17.

The event, taking place at the Gympie Civic Centre will help coach performers on lyric writing and expression, vocal training, projection and stagecraft, songwriting, loops and beats, guitar sounds and arrangements, industry pathways and networks, developing a professional bio and photos and social media and promotion.

Working alongside experienced industry professionals, participants will be part of masterclasses, one-on-one workshops and group mentoring to gain new skills and broaden their networks.

Mentors from across the music styles of country, roots, blues, hip hop, rap, RnB, rock and pop will assist participants through the week long workshop intensive.

This program is open to young people aged 12-25 who live within the Gympie region. Places are limited and bookings are required.

Bookings can be made through eventfinda.com.

Subsidised tickets are available for young people and families experiencing financial hardship.

Please email admin@creativealliance.org.au for more information.

Facilitors for the workshops will include music manager and producer Emily Murphy, music producer Deb Suckling, broadcasting and music director Andrew Khedoori and performers/songwriters Roz Pappalardo, Linc Phelps, Emma Beau, Tyrone Noonan and Kev Starkey.