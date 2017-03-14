Gympie brought down on their knees

IT'S been done before and it can be done again, only hopefully this time without so much of an overwhelming result.

Pastor Dean Comerford, who has been jokingly labelled as the cause of the region's two last back to back floods after he prayed for rain at a council meeting, will be in Memorial Park on Wednesday asking for more of the good stuff.

Pastor Comerford, alongside minsters of the Gympie Minister's Network, has organised the sessions in the park on the back of the extreme dry that has been building in the region for months and culminated in a dire and official drought declaration on Sunday.

He said a crisis has been unfolding, but believes the region's desperate prayers can be answered, like in the past when his faith was proved with very wet results; although this time he joked he would be praying carefully for "nourishing rain that fills our dams but doesn't damage any infrastructure.”

He said the first communal prayer gathering in Gympie in February 2014 drew in 150 people was followed by rain out west on the day and in Gympie within a few weeks. He said those happy results weren't the only time he saw God wok in mysterious was after the community has come together to pray.

Pray for Rain Frances Klein

When a week of daily small rain amounts followed one of his previous prayer sessions, the pastor worried that landholders would be frustrated that it was not enough.

But a weather-worn farmer he bumped into described it to him as the "perfect tonic.”

"All the little bits of rain are perfect - if we received 100mm of rain at once it would be too much,” the grateful farmer told him.

"I'm not a rain doctor, but I realise that God's work says if we are trying to humble ourselves he has the ability to bless us,” the pastor explained.

"Every time we prayed - an appropriate amount of rain has come in the next couple of weeks.

"God has responded to our prayers.

"Some people will think it's mumbo jumbo but I'm happy to stand in the park tomorrow and seek God's face.”

The Pray for Rain communal prayer sessions will take place in the rotunda at Memorial Park on Wednesday at 7.30am to 8am and 5.15pm to 5.45pm.

All are welcome.