Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT: Mothar Mountain youth Jacob Clifford (middle) became the first Gympie Region recipient of the Boys' Brigade Queens Badge award since 2001 last week.
HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT: Mothar Mountain youth Jacob Clifford (middle) became the first Gympie Region recipient of the Boys' Brigade Queens Badge award since 2001 last week. Contributed
News

Gympie brigadier the first to earn special award since 2001

JOSH PRESTON
by
12th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHAR Mountain youth has become the first Gympie region recipient of the Boys' Brigade Queens Badge award since 2001.

Nineteen-year-old Jacob Clifford was presented with the Brigade's highest honour by Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey at Government House last Friday night after fourteen years of hard work to attain it.

Almost all of that time saw Jacob travel to Morayfield every week for developmental programs aimed at creating a "mix of fun, adventure and challenge” after the Gympie Brigade closed in 2005.

"It's good to have finally finished everything I needed to do and to have achieved everything I needed to get the badge,” Jacob said.

"Quite a few years worth of work went into it, I don't know if it has really dawned on me yet.

"What it represents in terms of the life skills I've developed from it is what means the most.”

Jacob thanked Morayfield leader and Boys' Brigade Queensland general manager Carlisle Wyllie for his guidance "every step of the way”, as well as his parents John and Samantha.

Mr Wyllie commended Jacob for taking "full advantage” of the program's opportunities.

"During earning this award Jacob has experienced many different outdoor adventure activities, learned many new skills, completed service to the community and made some great mates,” Mr Wyllie said.

"He has been a member of a State Drill winning team, won the Boys' Brigade Queensland Great Canoe Race (and) also taken part in Leadership Development courses, and this year was chosen to help lead the same course in the USA.

"(As leader of the Morayfield group) it makes me double pleased to have been with Jacob through this journey. It is great to see someone from Gympie earn the badge, it would be even better to see BB restart in the region.

"The commitment of his family certainly helped Jacob. The distance added challenges, particularly taking part regularly and attending Friday nights and so many weekends.”

boys brigade government house gympie community gympie news gympie region humans of gympie mothar mountain paul de jersey queens badge queensland governor
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    How to get in the door at one of Gympie's biggest employers

    premium_icon How to get in the door at one of Gympie's biggest employers

    Offbeat From mechanics to IT and customer service, this Gympie organisation has roles to fit all skill sets. The question is, how do you apply?

    • 12th Nov 2018 8:00 AM
    Bad news in wait for Bruce Highway bridge repairs

    premium_icon Bad news in wait for Bruce Highway bridge repairs

    News Those eager for load limit to be lifted are in for disappointment.

    100 years, 41 photos: Glenwood State School's centenary fete

    premium_icon 100 years, 41 photos: Glenwood State School's centenary fete

    News Check out 41 photos from the school's historic day.

    Dick puzzled by blocked bid to fix transport problems

    premium_icon Dick puzzled by blocked bid to fix transport problems

    News Proposal to build $1.2b Coast rail system snubbed says proponent

    Local Partners