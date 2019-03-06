Gympie bridge repairs off again after Bruce Hwy truck crash

Normanby bridge underpass on the highway hit by an over sized truck.

SPEED and load limits at the Normanby Bridge overpass on Mary Valley Road have blown out yet again as structural engineers try to determine the best way to repair the damaged bridge.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads confirmed engineers would be visiting the site again "in the coming weeks” in an attempt to allay continuing design complications.

"We are continuing to analyse options for potential repairs to the Normanby overpass on Mary Valley Road,” a TMR spokesman said.

"Further investigations last year revealed the repairs were more complicated than initially thought and this analysis would take longer.

"The 17-tonne load limit and reduced 40km/h speed limit will remain in place across the overpass until it can be repaired.”

The spokesman said previous message signs displaying the load limit had been "recently replaced with fixed signs”.

"Structural engineers will visit the site in coming weeks to undertake a further inspection.

"Bruce Highway motorists will be detoured via the on and off-ramps at the overpass while this is underway.

"We appreciate the community's patience while we work to identify the most suitable repair option.”

TMR revealed last November an initial timeframe to have designs finalised by the end of 2018 had been scrapped due to the complications.

TMR gave no specific date for the next inspection.

The overpass, also known as the "hole in the wall”, was damaged on July 12 when it was struck by a truck heading northbound on the Bruce Highway.

Major delays followed the early-morning incident, with the highway closed in both directions so a crane could move in to ensure the truck's load remained stable and engineers could assess the damage.