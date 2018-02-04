Gympie brides and grooms, this event is just for you

WEDDING EVENT: Organiser of the Wedding Showcase Lisa Wilks works her make-up magic on model Michaela Harris.

WEDDING EVENT: Organiser of the Wedding Showcase Lisa Wilks works her make-up magic on model Michaela Harris. Photography and Design by Hannah

HAIR and make-up artist Lisa Wicks wanted a way to get her name out there to potential wedding customers.

Speaking with other industry professionals, she discovered they wanted to do the same.

That's when Lisa, who has done professional make-up for magazine shoots and bridal runway shows, came up with the idea for the Wedding Showcase which will be held in Gympie next weekend.

"The Wedding Showcase is not a wedding expo, it is a collation of the region's top artists in one location to showcase what we have to offer the wedding industry, to help brides and grooms plan the perfect wedding without having to outsource,” she said.

Lisa wants to create an event with a relaxed, elegant atmosphere that includes live music by Irena and Got Ya Covered, food by MadHatters Platters and Catering and a licensed bar.

It's all for one purpose.

"To help brides and grooms chat ... without the pressure of feeling obliged to book on the spot but rather get to know who may be helping create their forever memories.

"A wedding is a personal event and we want all brides and grooms to know we are here to serve.”

Beautiful Weddings Sunshine Coast and Fraser Coast will be decorating the venue and, in addition to the live music, DJ Glenn Alexander will provide ambient music throughout the afternoon and evening.

A runway show will be a highlight with wedding designs from Wolff and Bone for the women and Suits Direct for the men.

Studio Vogue will showcase hair and make-up designs on the runway and there will be goodie bags, showcase specials and giveaways throughout the event, including lucky door prizes with a combined value of close to $6000.

The Wedding Showcase will take place upstairs in the Pavilion at the Gympie Showgrounds next Saturday, from 4pm, with VIP tickets and 3pm early entry available.

Head to tix.yt/the-wedding -showcase for more information on entry costs or check out Facebook page The Wedding Showcase.