Gympie boy's act of empathy and generosity touches hearts

Palliative Care Nurses Amy Cadd and Bronwyn McFarlane accept a donation of $100 from Flynn Hutchison, who raised the money by collecting recyclable bottles and cans. Contributed

A YOUNG boy who raised money by collecting bottles and cans for the container exchange scheme this week donated half his earnings to Little Haven.

Flynn Hutchison donated $100 on Monday. It was an act of generosity and empathy that has touched the heart of Little Haven manager Sue Manton.

"We have a $600,000 shortfall of funding every year,” Mrs Manton said.

"We really appreciate Flynn's generosity and it's lovely that he's thinking about others.

"Our biggest need is to cover staff wages, nurses, social workers and our running costs.

"I would like to thank Flynn for donating $100. I'd also like to thank his mother Wendy who suggested Little Haven as an organisation to support.”

Little Haven Palliative Care is a not-for-profit charity and all funds raised go towards funding staff 24/7.

Mrs Manton said the charity relied on community support to keep running.

"I think it's very lovely that we get support from people across the region,” she said.

"It means that if somebody needs us, we can provide the care and the help for each of our patients.”

Flynn raised the money by collecting bottles and cans and in exchange received $200.

Like the motto on his One Mile School uniform "Honour before Self,” Flynn demonstrated by helping others we build stronger selves and stronger communities.