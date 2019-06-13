Gympie boxing king working just as hard outside the ring

Savage Boxing and Fitness Centre coaches Mark Hanson, Danny Hawkins, Michael "Tiny” Ditton and Alicia Hawkins are working hard in the Gympie community every day.

Gympie boxer wins WBF World Masters Australian Title with first round KO: Gympie Boxer Danny Hawkins sends opponent Chris Fox crashing to the canvas with a devastating right hook at the Caloundra RSL on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

IF YOU'RE lucky enough, sometimes you get to meet people who truly inspire change in your life.

Danny Hawkins is one of those people for me, and undoubtedly the hundreds of others training with him, his wife Alicia and the team at the Savage Boxing and Fitness Centre right here in Gympie.

I was one of plenty from Savage to watch Danny score an exhilarating first round knockout win over Chris Fox in his first ever bout inside a ring at the Caloundra RSL last Saturday night.

After months of tireless dedication to rigorous training, a strict diet and gruelling, often torturous sparring rounds, it was priceless to see the elation on Danny's face as the WBF Australian Masters belt was strapped around his waist.

But Danny, or "Afro Savage” when he dons the gloves as a Fred Brophy's Boxing Tent veteran, is so much more than his accomplishments in the sport.

Five days a week, he commits himself to coaching - and mentoring - anyone who steps inside his gym, no matter how young or old.

He is passionate about including everyone, giving kids something to do and a happy place to go to in the afternoon, and a constructive way of alleviating life's frustrations, whatever those frustrations may be.

Danny, Alicia, Mark, Tiny, Keith and everyone at Savage are champions of our community, and their efforts should be celebrated.