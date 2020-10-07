Menu
The Gympie Bowls Club will host a come and try day on October 24.
News

Gympie Bowls Club ‘Come and Try’ Day this month

Staff Reporter
7th Oct 2020 3:14 PM
Gympie Bowls Club – Southside

Gympie Bowls will have their ‘Come and Try’ day on Saturday, October 24.

We invite individuals and families to come along and discover why the skill and enjoyment aspects of lawn bowls makes it such a popular sport with all age groups including young adults and teenagers.

The day will commence at 10am and conclude with a lunchtime Sausage Sizzle. Bowls will be provided and players can have bare feet or flat soled shoes.

Gympie Men

Bowls this Thursday is club selected pairs.

Jackpot pairs winners last week were Ray Fitzgerald and Tom Craig. Tom showed he hadn’t forgotten anything after being out of action for 7 months.

Runners up were Fred Gruber and Geoff Green, 2nd round winners were Bill Wheeler and Col Messer. The Jackpot was not won. Les Long won the raffle.

Bob Hannah was given a farewell prior to his move to Bundaberg.

Sunshine Ladies

Results of Play 02/10/20

FINAL PRESIDENTS FOURS

J Stephens, C Bingham, P Allen, J Jacobson defeated G Matthews, R Douglas(Sub A Greig), P Sibley, J Jacobson.

Congratulations Ladies.

Call for 09/10/20

PRESIDENTS PAIRS

J Stephens, J Jacobson to play F Gatehouse, S Mitchell

R Stephan, D Chippindall to play C Bingham, P Allen

S Madden, U Cross to play P Geary, I Thomson

R Heaton-New, J Telfer to play A Greig, P Sibley

If you wish to attend Melbourne Cup Day at the Club please book your table as soon as possible.

Names on the board for our Past Presidents and President Day on October 27.

Next Week

Monday: Bingo with increased prize money, Lucky Door prize and raffle – eyes down at 9.30am.

Monday: 12noon Cards (Canasta and 500). Cost $5. More information Sandra 5483 7601.

Monday Evening Bowls: Members of the public are invited to try lawn bowls (coaching provided) in a casual atmosphere. 3.30pm for coaching and then a game or arrive 4.00pm for a game. More information contact John Allen 0438 836 185.

Tuesday: Gympie Ladies Trophy Day

Wednesday 9am - Gympie Ladies Social Bowling - enjoyable and relaxing games with everyone welcome.

Thursday 9.30am – Men’s – Club selected pairs. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday competition/Social 9am – Sunshine Ladies Club. Names in 30 minutes before start of play.

Friday night meals 6pm - a delicious two course meal for only $15 a head (raffle included) with a rotation of set menus. Please book by early Wednesday, preferably by emailing jhallen@live.com.au or texting 0438 836 185.

Gympie Times

