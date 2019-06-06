Gympie bowls champ headed for national glory

MAKING THE REGION PROUD: Gympie Bowler Philip Mahoney will take his game to the national level when he competes at the Australian Open for bowlers with a disability on Saturday.

BOWLS: Gympie Bowler Philip Mahoney is reasonably new to the sport and hopes to learn some new skills when he heads to the Australian Open this weekend.

Competing at the Gold Coast in the Australian Open for bowlers with a disability, Mahoney hopes he can make his region proud.

Mahoney found his love for the sport while watching the experts.

"I was watching the Commonwealth Games and thought 'I want to try this',” he said.

Having been on the green at the Albert Bowls Club for about a year, Mahoney has seen some improvement in his game.

"Drawing the shots and the delivery,” he said.

"When I play I have noticed I am getting better because I am a lot more accurate.”

Mahoney hopes to meet some new people at this weekend's competition.

"Hopefully I can meet some friends and also learn something from the other competitors and bring that into my game,” he said.

"I want to see some of the best bowlers and just do my best while playing.”