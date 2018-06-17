Gympie Bowlers new tricks for Queensland titles

ON THE GREEN: Gympie bowler Cristian Lenske is ready to face some tough competition at the Queensland state titles in September.

ON THE GREEN: Gympie bowler Cristian Lenske is ready to face some tough competition at the Queensland state titles in September. Rebecca Singh

Bowls: Gympie bowler Cristian Lenske has found new inspiration for the Queensland state championships in September.

Lenske was part of the Queensland side who travelled to Perth for the Multi-Disability Lawn Bowls National Championships in May.

Despite not coming home with medals himself, the Queensland side won nine medals and the Interstate Aggregate Award.

"We won three gold, three silver and three bronze in pairs and singles,” he said.

"The trophy is awarded to the state who has the highest points on aggregate across disciplines and class, which is divided by the number of players on the team.

"This is the first time Queensland has won.”

Lenske's previous competition was in 2011 in Adelaide and the competition has changed since then.

"There was some stiff competition but the camaraderie was great,” he said.

"The competition was fierce but it was a good experience and gives me better understanding for future (tournaments).”

The everyday will be fierce as Lenske brings in skills learned in Perth, like mental preparation and adapting to different playing surfaces.

"Mental toughness was the biggest one. Our coach Alan Thorp gave us ideas of how to handle situations where opponents are trying to psych you out,” he said.

"Getting used to playing on different greens as wind comes into it. In Perth we played on synthetic which is like AstroTurf, unlike here (Gympie Bowls Club) which is true grass.

"Just understanding the bowl will move quickly on synthetic so you have to adjust your throw.”

Lenske is preparing for the state championships.

"I will be in contact with Thorp to get some training drills organised and help with improving my game,” he said.

"Hopefully I complete all my sections and get a chance to play in the medal rounds.

"I want to remain selected in the Queensland national side for next year's national championships.”