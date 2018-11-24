Menu
RIP IN: Brycen Mitchell works on his technique to make an impact for the Queensland Under-21 Country team.
Gympie bowler plans to rip in like Pat Cummins

Rebecca Singh
24th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
CRICKET: The rivalry between Australia and New Zealand always adds excitement and there will be plenty in the Queensland Country under-21 team.

Gympie's Byrcen Mitchell will travel to Auckland for the first time next month and is ensuring he keeps his mind open.

"I don't know what the conditions will be and I am a little bit nervous,” he said.

"Especially if we get sent in on a green top early or if it's a road.

FOCUS: The Gympie Gold bowlers will prepare to rip through the Yandina Pioneers and Byrcen Mitchell will hope to play his part also with the bat.
"I expect the fields will be pristine but I am really looking forward to it. I want to play to the best of my ability and hopefully take a few wickets.”

This is not Mitchell's first time representing his state in a Queensland Country side.

"I got picked last year and we played a Queensland city side in Brisbane,” he said.

"We trained at the Academy of Sport and went to a Brisbane Heat game.”

With the Sunshine Coast Scorchers awaiting for him to fire, his dream is to wear a baggy green and represent his country.

"I have always wanted to play for Australia and the Queensland Bulls,” he said.

"Hopefully I will start at the Scorchers next year. I have been training with them during the off-season and will try and get down to play with them.”

The fast out-swinger gets his inspiration from Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins in action during day 4 of the Round 4 JLT Sheffield Shield match between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Bulls at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
"He is a gun with the ball and he walks out makes 80 and 90 runs with the bat. I want to be like him,” he said.

"I would love to do that at Test level.”

Mitchell will be looking to unleash for the Gold, as they take on Yandina.

"I will definitely be ripping in like Cummins because I want to win just as much as the rest of these boys,” he said.

Pat Cummins plays a shot during the third One-Day International (ODI) match between Australia and South Africa at Blundstone Arena in Hobart.
"An outright win will be the best thing for us, especially after the start of the season. There is still plenty of cricket to left to come.”

Captain Lewis Waugh and Mitchell are currently at the crease and will need a strong partnership.

"We will have to grind as hard as we can and make it to lunch or tea and if we have plenty of wickets in the shed we will go berserk,” he said.

"If we make another 100 odd we can send them in and rip through them. That is usually the game plan.”

Gold v Yandina starts today at 10.30am at Albert Park.

