Gympie bottle-o going above and beyond in COVID-19 fight

A GYMPIE bottle shop is going above and beyond to provide ongoing but safe service to customers through the coronavirus pandemic.

The BWS store on River Rd off the Bruce Highway has implemented a host of in-store and online options to “ensure the safety of patrons” while strict social distancing laws remain in place.

BWS Gympie store CEO Miguel Galy.

In-store changes include reducing opening hours of BWS stores attached to Woolworths supermarkets BWS crews can help restock shelves, cashless payment options, floor markings to help indicate appropriate distances between others when waiting at the checkout, Perspex sneeze guards to safeguard customers and employees, a customer “one in one out rule” for all stores once at maximum capacity and low contact checkout procedures asking customers to “Twist it, Bag it, Tap it”.

Away from the store itself the shop is now offering on demand delivery, new contactless procedures for all deliveries and contact-free ordering and pick-up via the BWS app and website.

BWS Gympie store CEO Miguel Galy.

BWS Gympie store CEO Miguel Galy said the pandemic had highlighted the “resilience” of communities across the region.

“While COVID-19 has changed business as usual for us, we have come up with ways to respect social distancing and the stay-at-home guidelines to ensure BWS are still serving our loyal Gympie customers,” Mr Galy said.

“Our Gympie community continues to prove its resilience while confronted with the unprecedented circumstances caused by COVID-19. From protective screens to customer capacity limits, we are finding new ways to provide reliable service to such a deserving community.

“For our local customers, we offer seamless online orders and pick-up in-store to serve the community in a way that does not put them at risk.”