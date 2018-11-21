Menu
MASSIVE HAUL: Gympie born rower Peter Roberts during a training session.
Gympie born athlete dominates at Pan Pacific Masters Games

Rebecca Singh
by
21st Nov 2018 12:01 AM
INDOOR Rowing: There are five things that could potentially slow down Peter Roberts right now.

The Gympie born rower has five Pan Pacific Masters Games gold medals hanging around his neck.

Roberts, who won silver at the 2018 World Rowing Indoor Virtual Sprints earlier this year, said he was delighted with his performance during the Gold Coast event.

"Winning gold in five events against some top athletes is great,” he said.

"It was a bit of challenge balancing my performance and recovery over two days and five events.

Peter Roberts with his silver medal gained from his second place in the world indoor rowing championships.
"There was usually a few hours between each event. It was really well organised so I just focused on recovery.

"I think I could've gone a little bit faster in the 2000m but overall I'm really happy.”

Roberts competed in 100, 500, 1000m and 2000m races as well as a one-minute long challenge - the winner of which was decided by who recorded the most metres inside the time limit.

The races were a different experience for the 51-year-old who is used to competing in a "virtual environment”.

"I really liked the competition,” he said. "Everyone was lined up and you could see on your screen and a big screen how you were going and where you were placed. I just focused on my split times and rowing my own race.”

Roberts, whose 100m time is an unofficial Australian record, attributed his success to dedication and hard work.

"I'm at the gym a lot. I do weights two times a week and row three or four times a week.

"It's a lot of work but it gives you a goal to work toward and I really enjoy that.”

