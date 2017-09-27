Gympie book launch captures 150 years of history

This special book has been produced by the National Trust Gympie Working Group, in conjunction with The Gympie Times

THE Gympie Times and National Trust Gympie Working Group will take great pride next week in launching the region's G150 Heritage Wonders of the Gympie Region book.

Written by contributors through National Trust, and compiled and produced by The Gympie Times, the 66-page publication is a unique and quality record of the region's most important tangible heritage sites.

Two years in the making, Heritage Wonders includes the written works of Robyn Bowman, Ralph Richardson, Allan Blackman, Roz and Ray Bacon, Margaret Neilson, Adelene Walker, Abbie Grant-Taylor, Dan Stewart, Dr Elaine Brown, the Thomas Family, Murray Wegner, Linda Atkinson, Greg McGuire, Beth Wilson, Dawn Choate, Joolie Gibbs, Geoff Smith, Ann Burgess, Stephanie Lawless, Kathy Dakin, Jennifer Nahrung, Greg Hallam, Clare Banks, Marjorie Head, Rowena Robertson, Bob Fredman, Gwyneth Scott-Moore, the Murray Family, the Madill Family, Terry Nolan, Pat Towner, Glenda Pickersgill, Mike Webb, Thelma Reisenleiter, Joe McLeod, Ron Turner, Ernie Rider, Ian McConachie and Moira Maclachlan.

A celebratory High Tea and book launch will be held on The Pavilion Deck at the Gympie Showgrounds next Wednesday afternoon, and the book will thereafter be available for purchase for $10 from these stores and newsagents:

Amamoor Store, Ange at the Cove, Goomeri Traders BP service station, Gunalda General Store, Monkland News and Convenience Store, Jones Hill Store, Matilda Goomboorian, Nextra Gympie at Central Shopping Centre, Nextra Goldfields, Tin Can Bay News, Connolly's News, Patrick's Casket and News, Devinlea Pty Ltd in Imbil, the Kandanga Snack Bar, Kenilworth News, Kin Kin General Store, Pomona News and Casket, Rainbow Beach Newsagency, The Lucky Charm Southside, Widgee General Store and Murgon News.