Gympie resident Bill Moore
Gympie resident Bill Moore Troy Jegers
Gympie bloke begs for kangaroo carnage on his road to end

Shelley Strachan
by
30th Aug 2019 9:25 AM
SANDY Creek Road resident Bill Moore is sick of seeing dead kangaroos.

Over the past year, he has seen more than 20 kangaroos hit and killed on Sandy Creek Rd by speeding cars and fears it won't be long before a person suffers the same fate.

 

For this reason, he has written to Gympie Regional Council and asked it to lower the speed limit from 90km/h to 50km/h.

"it's just too dangerous," he said yesterday, after finding the lifeless body of another young kangaroo.

"Someone's going to get killed if they don't lower the speed."

 

According to Bill, the worst times for speeding motorists is in the mornings and evenings, when people are driving in to work or driving home.

In their eagerness to get home, many exceed the speed limit and increase the risk of human and animal casualties on the road.

Gympie Regional Council is working on a response.

gympie animals gympie crashes gympie roads kangaroos sandy creek road
Gympie Times

