Gympie blogger a double finalist in national business awards

Renita Henry-May is a finalist in two categories of the national Mumpreneur awards.

GYMPIE mother-of-two and businesswoman Renita Henry-May of Foodie Mumma Ren has been named as a finalist for the 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards in the Author and People’s Choice Leadership categories.

The AusMumpreneur Awards presented by The Women’s Business School celebrate and recognise Australian mums in business achieving outstanding success in areas such as business excellence, product development, customer service and digital innovation.

The awards are designed to recognise the growing number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.

Foodie Mumma Ren was established as a way for Renita to share her love and passion for all things food. She is a mother of two, a wife of a FIFO electrician and a Japanese and food technology teacher by day.

Foodie Mumma Ren has slowly evolved into a wonderful community of like-minded people who come together to share their food and love of recipes.

The community feels like they are one big family and Renita hopes it continues to inspire, impart and imitate her love of food on others.

Renita Henry-May and her family at the Gympie Show.

Renita is delighted to be named as a finalist and is proud of her achievements, particularly being recognised in national news articles and committing to and starting to write her recipe book featuring some of her family recipes.

There are many benefits to balancing business and motherhood as Renita explains.

“It is a release for me, I am a busy mother and Japanese/Food Technology Teacher by day.

“Connecting with my fans allows me to connect with people from all over the world as we come together to share our passion for food and friendship”.

It can be challenging to be a successful business woman whilst raising a family and Renita gives this advice for others thinking about starting their own enterprise.

“Go for it, life is too short to wonder what would have come out of it. Follow your dreams and your passion.”

Read more at www.ausmumpreneur.com. The winners of the 2020 AusMumpreneur Awards will be announced at an online event in September.