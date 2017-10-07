Gympie biscuit thief evades police, jailed

"I DID it. I done it, not stopped,” jailed offender, custard and biscuit thief Brooke Reid told a Bundaberg court about again fleeing from police in a car.

Admitted ice user, Reid, 25, a disqualified driver, had already been fined more than $6000 (sent to her SPER debt) for failing to stop for police in an earlier offence, and had again charged for driving off from police.

The court heard that the Gympie born, mother of two, is pregnant and was charged with unauthorised dealing with shop goods after she took packets of Tim Tams and Oreo biscuits from a Bundaberg store and put them down her pants front.

Appearing from jail before magistrate Belinda Merrin via video-link, Brooke Hayley Reid pleaded guilty to driving when disqualified by a court order; failing to stop for police; obstruct police; unauthorised dealing with shop goods; and contravening a police direction.

Police prosecutor, Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said Reid on Friday, June 30 removed a large Pauls brand vanilla custard, Oreo biscuits, and two packets of Tim Tams which she put down the front of her pants.

Reid did pay for some items at the checkout, telling an employee that items seen in a bag she got from another store.

Already serving a term of probation, the court heard that Reid's use of amphetamines made her a high risk to the community (of reoffending), and that her attitude toward supervised rehabilitation has been hostile.

Defence lawyer, Mat Maloy, said Reid instructs she is 3 1/2 months pregnant and at the time of driving disqualified she had no reason to .

"When police tried to intercept her she panicked and drove off. She knows the repercussion of failing to stop,” he said.

Mr Maloy said Reid began using cannabis at an early age then some three years ago she began using ice.

"She wants to stay off ice. Primarily for her unborn child and it leads to her offending,” Mr Maloy said.

He sought a fine for her failing to stop offence but Ms Merrin said no as she had imposed a fine in May - and then one month later Reid had done the same thing while driving in defiance of a court disqualification order.

The court heard Reid swore, calling police some unsavoury names.

Ms Merrin said that while only 25 she was accruing a significant criminal history despite being given opportunities.

Ms Merrin said evading police carries a fine of over $6000 and after previously being fined, and her parole now suspended, a more deterrent sentence was required.

Reid, who had already spent two months in jail, was sentenced to differing penalties, including 50 days jail for evading police; one month jail -suspended for nine months for obstructing a police officer, and one month jail -suspended for nine months for driving when disqualified.

She was not fined because of her existing 'significant' SPER debt. Reid was disqualified from driving for two offences - each two years.