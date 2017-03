Emergency services on the scene of the accident near Amamoor.

A MOTORCYCLE rider has had a lucky escape after his bike collided with a semi-trailer carrying an excavator near Amamoor.

The rider was taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries after the accident, which happened on the Mary Valley Hwy near the intersection with the Mary Valley Link Rd about 2.50pm.

The road is open and there are no delays expected while emergency services clear the scene.