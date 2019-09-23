Gympie Bendigo Bank stalwart says farewell

END OF AN ERA: Mike McCarthy celebrates his retirement from Gympie's Bendigo Bank branch along with (from left) Sandra Lingard, Jo Whitley, Andrea Raynel, Kassandra Cain and Doret Smith after a 10-year run with the company.

THE longest-serving manager of the Gympie District Bendigo Bank has called it a day on a decade-long run in which his staff said he had become "almost part of the furniture".

Mick McCarthy retired last Friday after being with the branch for more than two-thirds of its 14-year life.

Mr McCarthy said he was proud of being able to change lives through initiatives like Bendigo Bank's tertiary university scholarships.

"It's great to help young people achieve their dreams," he said. "You see where they've achieved their education and successfully moved onto careers they may not have had."

His retirement closes a life chapter which started in Ipswich with the ANZ and spanned more than 40 years.

It was a job he entered with an eye on longevity and success.

"I just thought it (banking) was a good career," he said.

From Ipswich he transferred through several ANZ branches including Gympie, before taking a turn to the Madill motor group for 10 years. He returned to Gympie to take the reins of the Bendigo branch and stayed at the helm for the next decade.

Not that finance and banking was his only passion - there was always a lot of time for sport, too.

"In my younger days it was cricket and rugby league," he said. "Then it became the children's sport. "Your weekends are taken up encouraging them."

Mr McCarthy now plans to spend his days travelling and catching up with family and friends.

And he could not depart without praise for the staff who "made it a joy to go to work every day".

It was a similar sentiment for the community board members' "fantastic work" over countless hours and overtime for no financial gain.

"They're volunteers," Mr McCarthy said. "The only reward is the benefit to the community."

The appreciation was mutual with the branch celebrating his retirement online as "a champion guy whose focus was always the customer" who will be "sadly missed".