Gympie basketballer prepares to make impact in USA

BASKETBALL: Gympie young gun Brandon Albrecht found out in April he was headed to America and after months of gruelling training the time has arrived for him to jet off to get a taste of the next level.

Gympie basketball - Brandon Albrecht, 15 playing for the Queensland Boomerangs. Photo: Bec Singh

The 15-year-old was invited to travel with the Queensland Boomerangs basketball tour of the USA and flew out on Tuesday.

“It is so exciting. I remember when it was four months away and now I am flying out,” he said.

“We will play against high school teams from Los Angeles, Carolina and Washington.”

The training sessions have pushed him to his limits and immensely improved his game.

“We have been training once a month and they usually go for about five to six hours,” he said.

“Our coach Trevor Cook is a really smart coach. He has been helping us get better at our weaknesses and enhance our strengths.

“My biggest improvement has been my confidence. I have always been a good player but Trevor has instilled a confidence in me to believe that I can do anything on the court.

“I have always been a better scorer than passer, playing with Trevor has opened my eyes to where my teammates are and be able to get them the ball.”

Albrecht will play in the starting line-up as a small forward.

“It is the middle class of the five positions. Their main playing objective is to score the ball and play good defence,” he said.

“I will be on the wing, between the baseline and three-point line.”