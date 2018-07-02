Gympie Basketball star shooting with Australian Rollers

CHASING HIS DREAMS: Gympie's Steven Elliott is hoping to make a big play in the Australian Rollers basketball team who head to Germany next month.

BASKETBALL: Gympie Basketball star Steven Elliott has shot above his own dreams when he was selected in the Australian Rollers team.

Elliott was selected in the side following the World Challenge Cup in Tokyo earlier this month.

"Once I finished the U23s (last year) I didn't know where I was going from there and just kept training,” Elliott said.

"This year I got invited into the Rollers camp, then got invited to Italy and Tokyo and now Worlds.

"It has been a mind blowing journey.”

As the Rollers head to Hamburg, Germany for the IWBF World Championships in August, Elliott will be hoping to learn from the worlds best.

"The dream would be to get a gold medal. But I will be hoping to do the little things, learning a lot from different players and teams,” he said.

"I want to see how the other teams play and bring that back into my game.”

After thinking the next level might have been just out of reach, Elliott's love for basketball kept him going.

"Basketball is part of my life, so I am always going to keep doing it and try to improve myself,” he said.

"I think that is what has kept me going, seeing improvement every single time I jump on the court.”

Elliott started basketball about nine-years-ago and has not let anything stop him from achieving his dream.

"I moved away from home to Brisbane so I can train with the top quality players that they have down there,” he said.

"There has been a lot training sessions in with quality players to get me up to this level.”

As Elliott has risen into the elite, so has his game.

"Coming back to the local league and national level (after playing in the elite competition), it seems slower, my game has definitely improved. You get to see how much quicker international basketball is and appreciate it,” he said.

"I love the speed of international basketball.”

The skill level in the top division is fast paced but has allowed Elliott to further his own skills.

"It is quicker and you don't really have time to think about things. You just have to do your job properly,” he said.

"Some of the players are amazing in what they can do and I have just been learning off them and improving my own game, which has been the highlight so far.”

The 2018 IWBF will kick-off on August 14 to August 27. The Australian Rollers first game will be on August 17 against Argentina.