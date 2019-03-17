GYMPIE BASKETBALL: Saints march on as Thunder start to roll

BASKETBALL: Round 5 of Gympie primary Basketball showed the progress these young players have been making already this season.

The Cavaliers took on the Saints, looking to get their first win of the season.

The second place Saints had no intention of giving their spot on the ladder, getting out to a 4 point lead by the end of the first quarter, thanks to a couple big hoops from Zavia Van Zutphen.

The Cavs kept pace with the quicker Saints throughout the game, but a four point deficit proved to be the difference as they ended up losing by five. Van Zutphen and Cody Fitzpatrick combined for 21 of the winning points, whilst Jacob Savage and Grace Hughes scored 8 and 6 points respectively leading their team.

Game 2 pitted the first place Wildcats against the struggling Thunder.

At the start of the first period, the Wildcats showed why they were at the top of the ladder, with a strong defensive stance to hold the Thunder to only 4 points.

As the game wore on, the roar of the Thunder's cheer got louder and their attack got stronger. Josh Elson's 7 points helped gain the Thunder the lead, as they went into half time suddenly up by 5 points. The Thunder's defence surged on, as they blanked the league leading Wildcats and went into the final quarter up by a gap of 13 points.

Thanks to a couple steals by Daniel Dighton of the Wildcats, they seemed to be changing momentum going into the waning moments, but the massive climb on the scoreboard proved too much as the Thunder upset the undefeated Wildcats 26 to 16.

Thunder top scorers: Josh Elson 12pts, Lara Jenkin 10pts.

Wildcats top scorers: Jaelyn Knight and Daniel Dighton, 6pts.

RESULTS

Saints 25 - Cavaliers 20

Thunder 26 - Wildcats 16