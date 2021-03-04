Gympie bank’s $1.5 million transformation marks new era

Senior Business Banking Manager David Fletcher (left) and Branch Manager Dave Vickery (right) will lead their NAB staff in the newly renovated hub. Picture: Kristen Camp

Construction is well underway on a new $1.5 million banking hub to bring NAB’s branch and business banking facilities together under one roof in the heart of Gympie.

Come March 22, Gympie NAB customers will be greeted with an entirely new banking hub that will include the services of 24-hour banking, SmartATMs, a business deposit machine and a quick-change machine.

The extensive renovations will see the interior demolished and rebuilt to create a new open plan, modern branch layout.

The new NAB will be home to 10 team members, led by branch manager Dave Vickery and senior business banking manager David Fletcher.

Mr Vickery said NAB‘s significant investment in Gympie will ensure it continues to support its customers with their banking needs for the long-term.

“We love being part of the local community and want to serve our customers well, however they choose to bank with us,” Mr Vickery said.

While construction of the new banking hub is underway, customers will be able to continue to do their banking in-person at a temporary branch at NAB’s Business Centre at 31 Excelsior Rd.

“Over the years we have seen the use of digital channels grow in popularity with our customers, and it’s important we keep adapting to meet customer needs.”

Mr Vickery is adamant customers will be welcomed back by familiar faces, one of which will be Mr Fletcher.

Mr Fletcher said was pleased that NAB’s branch and business banking centre would be co-located, with local businesses soon able to take advantage of the new services.

“Customers told us that they want to bank with us at a time and place that is convenient for them and our new banking hub will ensure that our customers will continue to have the services they need for the long-term,” Mr Fletcher said.

“We’d like to thank our customers and the Gympie community for their patience as we carried out the renovation works and look forward to welcoming them into the new banking hub on 22 March.”