Gympie bakery introduces their 'breasties'

Nikita Loveridge and Sharon Fahy at Baker's Delight Gympie think the Pink Bun campaign, which donates proceeds to Breast Cancer Network Australia for most of the month of May, is a great initiative.

Nikita Loveridge and Sharon Fahy at Baker's Delight Gympie think the Pink Bun campaign, which donates proceeds to Breast Cancer Network Australia for most of the month of May, is a great initiative. Donna Jones

GYMPIE Bakers Delight is proud to introduce the public to their "breasties” - Breast Cancer Network Australia.

BCNA along with Bakers Delight have launched the annual Pink Bun fundraiser so it can continue providing free support to all Australians affected by breast cancer.

Sharon Fahy, Duty Manager at Gympie Baker's Delight said she and the staff are all for helping out the organisation.

"I think it's a fantastic concept. I support the Pink Buns Campaign every year and the Gympie community really gets behind it,” Ms Fahy said.

In a fun and thought-provoking campaign, breast cancer survivors are photographed with their tee-shirts off on posters in all Bakers Delight stores across the country.

Each survivor holds a different shaped bun or roll over their breasts to highlight that support can come in all shapes and sizes.

Participants in the Pink Bun campaign to raise money and awareness for the Breast Cancer Network of Australia. Contributed

"When you find out you have breast cancer, your whole world is turned upside down and your support network becomes really important to you.

"Many people have told us they were surprised and moved by the people who stepped up and provided real support.

"Those people who are really there for you become your 'breasties',” said BCNA CEO Kirsten Pilatti.

"While the posters in-store celebrate survival they also show the sometimes-confronting reality of the disease - a disease that more than 19,000 women and men will be diagnosed with this year.

Participants in the Pink Bun campaign to raise money and awareness for the Breast Cancer Network of Australia. Contributed

"With the support of Bakers Delight, BCNA can continue supporting everyone affected by breast cancer from the moment their world is turned upside down,” said Ms Pilatti.

CEO of Bakers Delight Elise Gillespie said she is very proud of the long and loyal partnership.

"Best friends don't just happen overnight, we put a lot of time and energy into this campaign because we really believe in it.

"BCNA and Bakers Delight have been breast friends for 19 years.

Participants in the Pink Bun campaign to raise money and awareness for the Breast Cancer Network of Australia. Contributed

"All Bakers Delight franchisees donate the cost of ingredients and their time baking the goods to ensure 100 per cent of Pink Bun sales go directly to BCNA,” Ms Gillespie said.

The Pink Bun campaign will run until May 29 in all Bakers Delight bakeries across Australia. Until next Wednesday, 100 per cent of the sale of Pink Fun Buns will be donated to BCNA. From May 15-29 supporters looking for a healthy option can purchase six-packs of rolls and $1 will be donated to BCNA.

Everyone in the community is invited to be a "breast friend” by visiting a Bakers Delight store.

You can show your support for the campaign and call out your group of 'breasties' by posting a picture with pink buns or rolls on social media using the hashtag #breastfriends.