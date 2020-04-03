Menu
Bakers Delight new owner Chris Cairnduff hopes a big Easter will drive away the coronavirus shutdown.
Gympie baker’s Easter virus hope

Arthur Gorrie
3rd Apr 2020 12:00 AM
NEW Gympie Bakers Delight owners, Chris and Bianca Cairnduff picked a challenging time to go into business.

But, coronavirus notwithstanding, Mr Cairnduff was optimistic yesterday.

“We’re an essential industry, we’re keeping to the social distancing guidelines. We’re here, we’re open, we’re trading,” he said.

“We’ve got Easter trading coming up, but we don’t know how big it’s going to be,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll have a few people come in with big buys.

“We’ve got good staff here and some important wholesale customers, including the Victory Store and the Southside Store.”

“It’s quiet at the moment, but I think we’ve got about 10 to 15 wholesale accounts when things are going strong.”

A qualified baker with eight years at a Bakers Delight outlet in Tasmania, the Hobart-born Mr Cairnduff has also worked for the Jackman McRoss bakery in Hobart, a foodie institution based in the historic and very fashionable Battery Point area, near the famous Salamanca Place markets.

Then followed nine months in Maryborough doing franchise training with the people from the Bakers Delight organisation.

Chris and his wife, Bianca Cairnduff, will both be prominent in the business, with Bianca in the front of the shop and “probably doing a lot of the administration,” he said.

“We did this deal months ago and settlement is today,” he said.

“It’s our first time owning a business,” he said.

