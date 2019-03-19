Gympie author scores major literary award

CHILDREN'S BOOK OF THE YEAR: Gympie author Karen Foxlee was stoked with the announcement from the Indie Book Awards on Monday.

CHILDREN'S BOOK OF THE YEAR: Gympie author Karen Foxlee was stoked with the announcement from the Indie Book Awards on Monday. Troy Jegers

WELL-KNOWN Gympie author Karen Foxlee won children's book of the year at the Indie Book Awards yesterday.

Her children's book Lenny's Book of Everything is a book about finding good in the bad that will break your heart while raising your spirits in the way that only a classic novel can.

Lenny, small and sharp, has a younger brother Davey who won't stop growing - and at seven is as tall as a man. Raised by their mother, they have food and a roof over their heads, but not much else.

The bright spot every week is the arrival of the latest issue of the Burrell's Build-It-at-Home Encyclopedia. Through the Encyclopedia, Lenny and Davey experience the wonders of the world - beetles, birds, quasars, quartz - and dream about a life of freedom and adventure. But as Davey's health deteriorates, Lenny realises that some wonders can't be named.

Mrs Foxlee said she was "over the moon” with the announcement.

"It was already such an honour to be short-listed alongside Shaun Tan, Jessica Townsend, Davina Bell and Allison Colpoys,” she said.

"It means the world to me to have my novel recognised in such a way and I'm so grateful for all the support independent booksellers have given to Lenny and Davey's story.”

The Indie book awards are considered the forerunners of all major Australian book awards. Since its inception in 2008, the Indies have a well-deserved reputation for picking the best of the best in Australian writing.

Mrs Foxlee published her first novel Ophelia and the Marvelous Boy in 2014. It was an E.B White Read Aloud finalist that year. Her second novel for younger readers, A Most Magical Girl was published in 2016 and won the Readings Children's Fiction Prize 2017.

Lenny's Book of Everything was published in November last year and has received raving reviews from fellow authors around Australia.

You can purchase the book at Dymocks, Booktopia or Amazon.