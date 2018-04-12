Gympie author is dancing in the moonlight

MOONCHILD: Sue Bagust has been working with energy for most of her life, but lunar energy is something she is particularly interested in.

MOONCHILD: Sue Bagust has been working with energy for most of her life, but lunar energy is something she is particularly interested in. Donna Jones

NOT content to simply work with energy, Gympie author Sue Bagust is combining two of her passions by writing about it.

A former advertising copywriter and storyline writer from Melbourne, Sue turned her passion for working with energy into a couple of books on the subject.

All matter in the universe is made up of atoms vibrating at different frequencies. Energy workers attempt to tap into, adjust and utilise the energy emitted by these vibrations for health, healing and reinvigoration.

A Reiki therapist, Sue wrote an instructional manual on working with energies for healing, but another project, Moondance, is on lunar energy.

"I'd heard talk of lunar energy and I decided to investigate it. The more I looked into it, the more I realised I had already been working with it in a way. I realised I'm more awake at night. I'm noctural. I'm attracted to silver rather than gold, moonlight, the full moon, starry nights - all the things associated with the moon,” she said.

Sue said she decided to test it out for herself and tried going out into the moonlight. Instantly, she said she felt different - more invigorated.

Since then, she's been hooked.

One of the things she does regularly is use moonlight to cleanse jewellery, crystals and other items.

"On the night of the full moon, I put my rings, crystals and jewellery and anything that won't be harmed into a bowl of water and place in where it will be bathed in moonlight and leave it overnight. The moon's light is magnified through the water and they come out sparkling, no polishing or chemicals required,” she laughed.

Gympie author Sue Bagust at the launch of her book Moondance which deals with working with lunar energy, in October 2014. Contributed

Similarly to astrology, the constellations and planets in the night sky influence lunar energy, providing invaluable information to those who know where to look.

The moon's influence can affect gardening, health, fishing and even technological endeavours.

Any fisherman knows that the hour before and after sunrise and sunset are great times for fishing, but the same is true for moonrise and moonset, which can occur during daylight hours.

"There are four times a day when it's good to go fishing, sun and moon rise and set, and of course the tides will play an influence too with the tides becoming higher around the full moon and the new moon,” she said.

As the moon's 27 day orbit of the Earth is eliptical (oval shaped) if a full moon happens to fall when the moon is at its closest to Earth (called the perigee of the orbit), it creates a Supermoon.

Supermoons create a magnifying aspect and energies created by supermoons are especially powerful, according to Sue.

Also, as the moon travels through the constellations in the sky and intersects with planets in our solar system, those who work with lunar energy believe the planets can have an influence on the types of energies in our lives.

"A void of course moon occurs when the moon is moving from one sign to another. Because it's not in either sign or unaspected, the energies around void of course moons are unfocussed so I've found it's best not to schedule important meetings or make important decisions around these times,” Sue said.

But when the moon shares the sky with Mercury, for example, the energy shifts and the time is ripe for working with technologies in particular.

Retrograde, is a term often bandied around by those in the know, but it simply means the time in the orbit when the planet appears to be receding or moving away from the Earth.

"At those times it's a different energy,” Sue said.

While she said it wasn't so much a negative energy, she said during Mercury retrograde, you are more likely to develop issues with technology malfunctioning so she recommends backing up and saving important data before entering the retrograde phase.

"Don't start anything new during a retrograde phase. But it is the perfect time to re-do or re-think or re-look or review or reconnect,” Sue said.

"Venus, for instance, is the planet that rules relationships. It can go retrograde for six weeks at a time. That's a perfect time to review past relationships, reconnect with old friends or catch up with family you haven't seen for a while. It's not as conducive to new relationships or meeting new people,” Sue said.

Personal grooming and health can also be impacted by the moon's energy. For instance, a waxing moon (approaching full after the new moon) in a fertile sign will create strong regrowth which, while perfect for pruning or harvesting, is not so good for hair-cuts or hair-removal.

However, it is a good time for minor surgeries as recovering time after surgery is good.

"The waxing moon speeds up metabolic rates so on the waning moon you need to be careful of gaining weight,” she said.

Sue recommends avoiding surgery during the full moon and specific surgeries such as tumour removal or skin-cancers are best scheduled during a waning moon (after the full moon and as the phases head towards the new moon - also known as the dark moon).

If you would like to know more on this fascinating subject, Sue's book "Moondance” is available for purchase from Twiga books in Mary St, Gympie.