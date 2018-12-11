Gympie Athletics record number for state

READY FOR STATE: Part of the massive Gympie team (back) Saul Roberts, (front) Cooper Laycock, Georgina McCabe, Montanna Draper and Levi Bourke.

Athletics: The largest group of Gympie athletes, 53, will compete at state championships this Saturday in Brisbane.

"They have just excelled and lots of PBs,” Gympie Athletics team manager Leslie O'Connor said.

"This is the largest contingent yet over all the years and we have a lot of great talent here, which the numbers are reflecting.

"It is not half the club but certainly way up there to half.”

One of the star athletes, runner Levi Bourke, 11, stepped up the training this year and has noticed what he is capable of.

"I did not make it to nationals this year but I have gotten better PBs than last year,” he said. "I have trained much harder because I didn't know what I was capable of last year but this year I figured out that maybe this is my passion.”

Inspired by under-14 200m runner Tynan Neveceral, Levi has noticed improvements in his technique.

"My dream is to go to the Olympics for 200m and even 100m,” he said. "Tynan is really good in 200m and I have been following him on social media. I noticed how in the last 50m he pushes harder which I have incorporated into my running style.”

Athletes competing at state this weekend are: Tamara Jaenke, Charlotte Reed, Elana Rogers, Courtney Wilson, Cooper Laycock, Harry Schelberg, Declan Todd, Tayah Ellwood, Kymba Todd, Matthew Childs, Billy Merton, Jackson Saly, Dominic Vella, Montanna Draper, Chelsea Elliott, Georgina McCabe, Violette Murnane, Caiylin Overs, Axle Fischer, Cooper Pope, Tyler Roberts, Boaz Rogers, Eon Fleming, Saffi MacFarlane, Trinity Maher, Jorja McIntyre, Levi Bourke, Logan Mills, Ashton Saly, Ryan Schelberg, Taylor Blake, Deacon Watts, Brayden Bainbridge, Zac Connell-Teakle, Ashton Fischer, Jackson Taylor, Rhianna Jordan, Summer-Leigh Masters, Monique Murnane, Amy Stuart, Zac Maher, Blake Mullaly, Ethan Bainbridge, Ethan Haskins, Aiden Warner, Aidan Evans, Tyler Ware, Taylah Jordan, Carleigh Munn, Liam Bunter, Saul Roberts and Myles Whitewood.