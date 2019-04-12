Gympie athletics 22 high achievers

Athletics - Under 7 boys age champion and Friday Night Competition under 7 boys winner Hunter Jacobson and under 7 girls age champion, Adam and Courtney Cross Shields winner under 7 and Friday Night competition winner Piper Wilson.

Athletics - Under 7 boys age champion and Friday Night Competition under 7 boys winner Hunter Jacobson and under 7 girls age champion, Adam and Courtney Cross Shields winner under 7 and Friday Night competition winner Piper Wilson. Bec Singh

ATHLETICS: The high achievers of Gympie Athletics were awarded recently for their hard work in the first half of the season.

Many talented youngsters and a few quiet achievers had their time in the limelight to show off their skills.

Gympie Athletics team manager Leslie O'Connor said it had been a great season and the awards just topped it off.

"You have the odd one which is obvious but there are plenty that you can never tell until the night,” she said.

"There were a few surprises and it is lovely seeing the faces of the children and their parents.”

With the rain putting a stop to last season's Friday night comp, the weather this year was welcome.

"This was the first time in a couple seasons where we had a full season,” she said.

"Last season we had 15 of the 27 nights because of the rain and when we couldn't use the oval.”

The numbers of a few age groups made things a bit difficult but this year senior numbers were on the rise.

"There were some age groups that were increasing but some that were not as high as last year but we are still quite larger, especially the seniors,” O'Connor said.

"Little A's have big groups which took extra looking after but it is a shame we did not get more in others. We had one girl in under 6s which was quite surprising, so we will need to think about boosting their numbers next season.”

Next season starts on Friday, August 30 at Albert Park.