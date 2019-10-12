Gympie athlete's miracle comeback after near-fatal sickness

BOY WONDER: Joshua Hunt is Brothers' player of the year.

BOY WONDER: Joshua Hunt is Brothers' player of the year. Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: His might be the most inspiring Gympie comeback story in a long time, but 12-year-old Josh Hunt only wants to kick more goals on the footy field.

The Gympie Times Athlete of the Year nominee inspired many with his courageous return to the sport after suffering a near-fatal blood infection at the end of 2017, but merely returning was just the beginning for the pint-sized young gun.

HOW FOOTBALL HELPED SAVE THIS GYMPIE BOY'S LIFE

Not only did he play rep football in 2018, he also backed up rep duties this year and took on the halfback role for his new club, the Maryborough Brothers.

Known as "Rabbit” because of his intense support for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Josh's marvellous year has already earned him a place in Brothers history as their 2019 Player of the Year.

"I was surprised it happened, that I got that award. I wasn't expecting it,” he said.

"The first games of the season were hard because I didn't know the team well, but the year after that was really good.

"My favourite parts of this season were kicking it to the wing and setting up tries.”

Josh and some of his Brothers teammates will turn their attention to touch football over summer while they wait for the new league season to kick off.

His proud parents Tony and Jodie were just as surprised as Josh to hear his name called out at the club presentations.

"It's massive, definitely not something we were expecting,” Jodie said.

"We thought maybe he would get an extra trophy, a coaches award or something, but not 'player of the year'. He was disappointed he couldn't keep the trophy.”

"His name will forever be at the club,” Tony said.