Gympie athlete sees positive in regionals being postponed

READY TO GO: Gympie Amateur Athletics Club athlete Kleo Isaac ready to compete at 2020 Nordic Sport Regional Championships. Photo: Bec Singh

ATHLETICS: The 2020 Nordic Sport Regional Championships have been postponed due to the weather but one athlete sees that as a positive.

Originally the event was to be held at Gympie’s Albert Park today and tomorrow but the rain meant the venue was changed to next weekend, February 15-16, at University of Sunshine Coast Little Athletics Centre, Sippy Downs.

Despite the competition being called off because of the rain, Gympie athlete Kleo Isaac said it meant she had an extra week of training.

“I have been training twice a week and also doing weight training for muscle and focusing on the events that I am competing in at regionals,” she said.

“If it comes to it, my times are as good as they can get for now.

“I am looking at it that I have another week to train.”

Isaac will be competing in the under-16s 90m hurdles, 400m, 200m, shot put and triple jump.

“I am hoping for a good time in the 400 - I have been training pretty hard for that one and also hurdles,” she said.

“Those two are probably my favourite events and there is a bit of natural ability there.”

Isaac is no stranger to competing at state championships and with getting there again being her aim next week, she is looking forward to the challenge.

“It is always different and I love competing at the next level,” she said.

Gympie Amateur Athletics Club team manager Leslie O’Connor said it was disappointing the event could not be held in Gympie but “that is the ruling handed down by Queensland Little Athletics”.

“The big shame is that the chances are a lot of people cannot be available next weekend and might not show,” she said.

“However, they were told there was a back-up plan. You cannot plan these things - Mother Nature does what she wants.”

O’Connor said if the rescheduled competition was also cancelled, athletes would be selected for the 2020 State Championships in March based on personal bests.

“I know some of the children have improved their personal bests since the nominations closed two weeks ago, so it is a bit unfair,” she said.

“The top four for the events will be chosen off personal bests.”