Gympie 'asbestos' library reopens in nearby public building

The Gympie Library remains closed while an asbestos contamination is examined and fixed. Troy Jegers

THE Gympie library has a temporary new home at the Civic Centre, two doors up from the library building in Mellor Street.

Residents can now return library items and borrow from a reduced catalogue of items, a council spokesman said.

The library has been closed since mid-December after specialists confirmed deadly asbestos fibre present in the building's tiles.

It was found while the room was undergoing construction work.

"While the works were being completed tiles containing asbestos were disturbed,” a council spokeswoman said.

"As a result the facility was immediately closed to ensure the safety of employees and members of the public who use the facility.”

Further testing is still being done to identify how to make the building safe.