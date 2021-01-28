Gympie artist to showcase in prestigious New York exhibition

NEW HEIGHTS: Gympie artist Danny Bickmore will show in the New York Outsider Art Fair that launches today.

FROM the Gympie Regional Gallery straight to Manhattan, Gympie artist Danny Bickmore is reaching new heights as one of several artists chosen worldwide to exhibit in the New York Outsider Art Fair.

The visual artist has been a major contributor to Gympie’s art scene for more than two decades as part of Gympie gallery’s Community Futures Project that supports artists with significant challenges and disabilities.

Danny Bickmore's creating a piece featuring emus in the outback.

Represented by Cathy Condon Gallery, Danny’s work will feature in the premier exhibition that launches this week.

Dedicated to self-taught art, art brut and outsider art from around the globe, the 29th edition of the fair launches today for 10 days and will include a hybrid of online and in-person components, featuring seven exhibitions across five galleries in Manhattan.

CCG director Cathy Condon has long supported Danny’s talent since working with him at Gympie TAFE in 1999.

Gympie artist Danny Bickmore's works.

Based in New York up until April last year when COVID forced a return to her hometown, Cathy believes in the thriving local arts scene in Gympie and saw an opportunity to

represent Danny’s work in New York.

Danny focuses his artistic practice on his love of the Central Australian landscape, the place he grew up in his formative years, near Alice Springs, Cathy said.

The impressions of the spectacular mountain ranges and countryside continue to be the subject of his paintings and drawings, she said.

One of Gympie artist Danny Bickmore's works – he specialises in Australian landscapes.

Danny renders the unique rock formations such as Devils Marbles and Uluru with finesse and sensitivity, bringing the heart of Australia to life.

“Danny derives immense joy from his art, his works feature gestural brushstrokes, a vibrant palette and a sensitive grasp of his subject matter – landscapes of Australian flora and fauna,” Cathy said.

“Danny’s works evoke a sensory experience.”

The 29th edition of OAF will include a hybrid of online and in-person components including a robust line-up of online viewing rooms showcasing 43 exhibitors from 28 cities representing nine countries.

Danny will be represented in the virtual fair alongside veteran dealers American Primitive (New York), Carl Hammer (Chicago, IL), Cavin-Morris (New York), Andrew Edlin Gallery (New York), Fleisher Ollman Gallery (Philadelphia), Marion Harris (New York), and Ricco/Maresca Gallery (New York).

Gympie artist Danny Bickmore's works on show.

Since returning to Gympie, Cathy has established an art therapy-based studio and gallery which supports and represents artists with significant life challenges to become successful self-supporting artists.

In 2019, Cathy curated the Community Futures Project – REACH exhibition at the Gympie Regional Gallery.

The Gympie Regional Gallery Community Futures Project co-ordinated by Roxanne Macgregor provides artists who experience significant challenges and disabilities with space and support to continue their practice.