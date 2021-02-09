Gympie artist and USC grad flourishes with her new business

Young Gympie artist Jordi Kate Millard says a USC degree helped her transform her creative passions into her own design business. PHOTO: USC Gympie

Young Gympie artist Jordi Kate Millard says a USC degree helped her transform her creative passions into her own design business.

Despite a lifelong inspiration to embrace her creativity, Jordi took three gap years after finishing up at St Patrick’s College before she decided to make the leap and study a Bachelor of Design.

She graduated USC last year with a major in Visual Communications, and has gone on to set up her very own freelance company Jordi Kate Designs, offering a range of custom options to clients from Gympie to Brisbane.

Jordi’s graduation came with a USC Commendation for Academic Excellence.

“From the get-go I was always creative, so my inspiration was always there. However, it took a three-year gap after school before deciding to try to turn this creativity into a career,” Jordi said.

“Art was my preferred subject at school. But when I finished … at St Patrick’s College in 2013, I was confused between choosing a career path with my head or heart,” she said.

“I knew any creative field was going to require hard work to be successful and well-paying, so I took time out to gain some life experience, including a role in business administration at a law firm and working in e-commerce fashion in London.”

Jordi eventually returned from overseas and came back home, where she enrolled in USC’s Design degree (Visual Communication), which combines a “strong industry focus with encouraging students to develop their own creative passions, skills and style”.

As part of the degree, students build a portfolio of work and undertake real-world industry projects and internships.

With the degree now under her belt Jordi said her focus has evolved towards establishing herself as a freelance designer.

“I know there are challenges involved with any start-up. However, my degree has really set me up for operating my own business,” she said.

“Along with design skills and knowledge of creative processes, I am also using the insights I gained into the creative industry at large and the business side of design.

“In this digital age, people are starting to see that transforming words and pictures into visual designs that tell a powerful story and engage with an audience is a talent and something successful businesses need.”

And she’s feeling the love locally, too.

“Jordi Kate Designs is actually going much better in this initial start-up phase than I expected,” she said.

“Being from a small community, people are sharing the love and I am very busy with many small design jobs.

“I am now looking to enhance my services and expand my client base, while not forgetting to take time out to keep creating my own personal artwork.”