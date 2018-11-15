Gympie... Are you ready for your blessings?

NEW FACE: Father Shaji Joseph wants to "connect and grow” with the people of Gympie.

ABOVE all else, Father Shaji Joseph wants to "connect and grow” with the people of Gympie.

The new St Peter's Anglican Church priest arrived in the region after a nine-year ministry in Rockhampton, in which he helped create a "multi-faith centre” at the heart of CQUniversity for "all people of all faith and persuasions (to) come to reflect and deepen their understanding of each other”.

Fr Joseph, who is married with two young children, "felt a calling” to make Gympie his new home.

"The church wanted me and I was happy to come along, (but) there was something in my heart that moved me to come to Gympie,” he said. "I am delighted to take up my new position with the Anglican Church in Gympie and I hope I can be a priest for everyone irrespective of their religious backgrounds and persuasions.

"I am here as your friend and happy to talk to anyone who would like to pursue a more meaningful, purposeful and fulfilling (life) and use that to make a difference ... in the lives of others. Being part of the community and building relationships for me is the way forward.

"I am more than happy to help anyone in our community seeking to live a deeper, fuller, more meaningful and purposeful life, and to connect with people and organisations within our region.”

Originally from Kerala, a state on the southwestern, Malabar Coast of India, Fr Joseph came to Australia 19 years ago and spent the first 10 years of his ministry in Port Lincoln.

He also worked as a chaplain to the Australian Defence Force in Woomera, as well as BHP Billiton's industrial chaplain to the Olympic Dam mine near Roxby Downs.

He said he had thought about moving to Gympie on past trips through the Gold City to Rockhampton.

"I always thought it would be nice living in Gympie, I never thought I would be but now I'm here I'm so happy,” he said.

All are welcome at Fr Joseph's commissioning at the church tonight from 7pm.