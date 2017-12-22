Menu
Gympie ARC staff ordered to stop checking family photos

FUN TIMES: Emerson Mitchell enjoys the Aquatic Centre's water slide.
FUN TIMES: Emerson Mitchell enjoys the Aquatic Centre's water slide. Renee Albrecht
Tom Daunt
by

THE Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre has been ordered to cease checking the photos of patrons after it was revealed customers were were being forced to present family photos taken at the centre.

In a statement, a Belgravia Leisure spokeswoman said staff had been advised to stop checking personal photos immediately.

"As of Thursday, Gympie ARC has been advised to cease checking patrons' photos (where family and friends are taking photos of each other) or requesting they sign consent forms,” she said.

"All sites will be communicated to in regards to this matter, however Gympie ARC is the only site to pro-actively implement the photography policy as they did, that we currently know of.

"Despite the recent media coverage, we are proud of our staff for putting the safety of their patrons first.”

Staff will also receive ongoing education surrounding their rights to require patrons show their photos.

"Educating means assisting centres to understand the difference between official photography requirements and unofficial photography, and the importance of maintaining our photography policy to provide a safe environment for our staff and patrons,” the spokeswoman said.

"Staff education is ongoing at Belgravia Leisure for all policy and procedures, regardless of media coverage.”

Complaints of the ARC's photo policy implementation were received by The Gympie Times.

The story has garnered national attention with several news outlets including Channel 7 and News.com.au publishing material.

Legal heavyweight Terry O'Gorman labelled the policy "grossly excessive.”

