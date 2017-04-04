27°
News

Gympie ARC has it all - even good coffee

Letter to the Editor | 4th Apr 2017 10:04 AM
Ben Nutland, Daniel Sorrensen and Khaled Talimalie.
Ben Nutland, Daniel Sorrensen and Khaled Talimalie. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BRAVO, GYMPIE Aquatic Recreation Centre

I HAD the pleasure of going to the free day for the opening of the Gympie ARC on Saturday.

What the ARC could mean for our talented swimmers

I live near the centre and the car park was full all day with every available spot taken.

The line for the water slides, easily the most popular feature of the ARC so far.
The line for the water slides, easily the most popular feature of the ARC so far. Jacob Carson

In spite of this, the pools were not overcrowded and everything ran smoothly.

Crowds flock to the indoor pool at the Gympie ARC Open Day.
Crowds flock to the indoor pool at the Gympie ARC Open Day. Jacob Carson

I went to the canteen to purchase a coffee and as expected, there was a bit of a wait but not too long.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss at the opening ceremony of the Gympie ARC.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss at the opening ceremony of the Gympie ARC. Jacob Carson

I was surprised with the pricing, very reasonable, but what impressed me most was I ordered an extra hot coffee and although it was busy, I received exactly what I ordered, an extra hot coffee.

Karel Moss and Mauriess Williams.
Karel Moss and Mauriess Williams. Jacob Carson

Excellent customer service from a very impressive facility.

Skye Smith and Savannah La.
Skye Smith and Savannah La. Jacob Carson

Well done to everyone concerned.

GARRY DAVISON,

JOBMATCH EMPLOYMENT.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie aquatic and recreation centre gympie arc gympie regional council letters letters to the editor

INTERACTIVE: Disaster relief for Gympie and 26 other areas

INTERACTIVE: Disaster relief for Gympie and 26 other areas

Assistance is now available for 27 Local Government Areas

50 jobs up for grabs as Tobruk tenders called

WELCOME: The ex-HMAS Tobruk entering the Port of Bundaberg.

Local jobs will be available: here's where to tender

New school crossing for Glastonbury Rd

A long-awaited school crossing will finally be installed on Glastonbury Rd.

A long-awaited safety addition for local school children.

Music for Lent concert heralds start of Easter week

PIPED MUSIC: St Peter's historic pipe organ will feature in Friday's Music for Lent.

Music for Lent in St Peter's Church on Friday, April 7

Local Partners

New school crossing for Glastonbury Rd

It's a long-awaited safety addition for our local schoolkids.

Setting a new date to save our Koalas

PEEK-A-BOO: Phoebe with her new joey, making this the fifth year she's raised a baby.

Gympie conservation groups are getting on board

Music for Lent concert heralds start of Easter week

PIPED MUSIC: St Peter's historic pipe organ will feature in Friday's Music for Lent.

Music for Lent in St Peter's Church on Friday, April 7

Funsters end the working week at Club 88

CLUBBING IT: Dalton Lavelle (left), Shane Cripps, Emily Canavan and James Logan among the crowd at Club 88 on Saturday night.

Out and about at Club 88

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary April 4-9

One-hit wonders you have to see

GET ready to party like it’s 2001 when one-hit wonders Wheatus, Alien Ant Farm, Lit and Hoobastank tour Australia later this year.

The news Big Little Lies fans won’t want to hear

Nicole Kidman was a standout throughout the show’s seven episodes.

THE first season of Big Little Lies has come to a thrilling finish.

Funsters end the working week at Club 88

CLUBBING IT: Dalton Lavelle (left), Shane Cripps, Emily Canavan and James Logan among the crowd at Club 88 on Saturday night.

Out and about at Club 88

Project producers beg hosts not to play disgusting video

The Project hosts prove they're just like the rest of us

Heston Blumenthal loses his mind on The Project

Do you understand Heston's rant?

‘Man up and apologise’: Viewers blast Andrew

Andrew refused to apologise on Married At First Sight last night.

Viewers blast MAFS’s Andrew after he refuses to apologise.

Flume dominates APRA Awards

Harley Streten aka Flume has cleaned up at the APRA Awards.

ELECTRONIC pop music has officially put Oz rock in a coma.

THIS ONE&#39;S GOT IT ALL

21 Palmer Court, The Dawn 4570

House 3 2 6 $329,000

Retired farmers, green thumbs and families, this piece of paradise could be what you've been searching for. 1.5 acres (6390m2) of rich red soil in a quiet...

DEVELOPMENT SITE DEAL

11 Phoenix Lane, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 $675,000

Perfectly positioned, flood free and with-in walking distance to schools, and sporting fields, this really is a hidden gem. The block is a gently sloping 3526m2.

LARGE BLOCK IN TOWN

6 Everson Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 ALL REASONABLE...

Located at the end of a no through road, this property is positioned in a quiet and private area. This well presented spacious brick home boosts 3 doubled...

GREAT BONES - READY FOR RENOVATING

4 Cogan Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $210,000

You will be falling in love with the character that this Queenslander style home has to offer. The cladded timber home boasts 3 great sized bedrooms, large...

THE BEST BUY IN GYMPIE

37 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $228,000

What an opportunity, the owner is moving onto acreage. - This conveniently located home is handy to shopping centres, schools, hotels and fitness clubs. ...

want 2 own a really nice home!

11 Lyden Court, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $349,000!

Looking for just a really NICE home, in a really NICE area with a really NICE outlook and for a really NICE price? Then you will not be disappointed with this...

URGENT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 5 3 4 $450,000+

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

Looking for Something Special!!

34 Investigator Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 5 $348,000

This two storey brick, low maintenance home offers fantastic possibilities limited only by your imagination. Downstairs has surprise after surprise with the first...

FANTASTIC INVESTMENT

117 Emperor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $258,000

Charming brick and tile home has tenants in place, which offers a solid investment opportunity. There is a great eat in kitchen, with electric stove, great bench...

Super Home - Big Shed - Plus Some

63 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 5 $295,000

A very neat and tidy brick exclusively listed home has cathedral ceilings in the living area, newly painted inside...and the new owners could shift straight in...

Traffic chaos fuels case for new bridge across Bremer

TRUMPED: Congestion and frustration were the only winners on the David Trumpy Bridge last week during the flooding of other city bridges.

Mayor campaigns federal Infrastructure Minister

High profile city developer faces uncertain business future

Mackay Grande Suites has gone into voluntary administration.

Businessman says banks on track to 'kill regional Australia'

Home owner's $350K disaster investment in infamous house

Maxi Bader is dealing with her brand new house in Elphinstone Street being inundated with flash flooding. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

YOUNG woman regrets investment in infamous Rockhampton house.

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!