Gympie ARC has it all - even good coffee

BRAVO, GYMPIE Aquatic Recreation Centre
I HAD the pleasure of going to the free day for the opening of the Gympie ARC on Saturday.
I live near the centre and the car park was full all day with every available spot taken.
In spite of this, the pools were not overcrowded and everything ran smoothly.
I went to the canteen to purchase a coffee and as expected, there was a bit of a wait but not too long.
I was surprised with the pricing, very reasonable, but what impressed me most was I ordered an extra hot coffee and although it was busy, I received exactly what I ordered, an extra hot coffee.
Excellent customer service from a very impressive facility.
Well done to everyone concerned.
GARRY DAVISON,
JOBMATCH EMPLOYMENT.