Gympie ARC has it all - even good coffee

BRAVO, GYMPIE Aquatic Recreation Centre

I HAD the pleasure of going to the free day for the opening of the Gympie ARC on Saturday.

I live near the centre and the car park was full all day with every available spot taken.

In spite of this, the pools were not overcrowded and everything ran smoothly.

I went to the canteen to purchase a coffee and as expected, there was a bit of a wait but not too long.

I was surprised with the pricing, very reasonable, but what impressed me most was I ordered an extra hot coffee and although it was busy, I received exactly what I ordered, an extra hot coffee.

Excellent customer service from a very impressive facility.

Well done to everyone concerned.

GARRY DAVISON,

JOBMATCH EMPLOYMENT.