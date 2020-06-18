Gympie ARC back in action after treading water since March

Indiana Sidey will be one of many excited for the return of the Gympie ARC.

Indiana Sidey will be one of many excited for the return of the Gympie ARC.

GYMPIE’S keen swimmers received a welcome update this week with the announcement the Gympie ARC would finally reopen after a three month coronavirus shutdown.

READ MORE

ARC operator Belgravia Leisure announced the health club and aquatic facilities would be reopening to the public from Monday, June 29, after previously disclosing it was expecting to resume activity in July.

“In line with Stage 2 restrictions, we will be reopening our Health Club & Aquatic facilities on Monday 29th June,” an ARC social media post read.

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs.

“We are pumped to be welcoming you back.

“To ensure safety and hygiene for everyone, changes have been put in place to support social distancing and best practice. This is as important to us as it is to you.”

Belgravia flagged the facility would be open from 5:30am to 7:30pm Monday to Thursday, 5:30am to 6:30pm on Friday, 6am to 5pm on Saturday and 8am to 5pm on Sunday.

The $22 million facility’s drought started in late March when most of the region’s facilities were forced to close due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.

The post stated online bookings in advance would be the only way patrons could access the facilities safety from the reopening date.

Members were told to check their emails for further Belgravia updates.

“Please note our changes room and showers will be closed at this time and social distancing rule will apply throughout the centre,” the post said.

The ARC’s reopening will come more than two weeks after the Sunshine Coast Council announced nine of its aquatic facilities would be welcoming back swimmers from June 13.

Beerwah, Buderim, Caloundra, Coolum-Peregian, Cotton Tree, Eumundi, Kawana, Nambour and Palmwoods aquatic centres were rebooted on that date.

It was revealed this week that the ARC sprung its second leak in 12 months in the pool’s balance tank, which is used to store the excess water displaced by swimmers.