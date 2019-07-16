Gympie apprentice makes region proud at sub chamber finals

2019 Near North Coast Rural Ambassador Myles Newcombe with 2018 Rural Ambassador Emily Larkin and 2017 Rural Ambassador Mikaela Calvert at Kenilworth on Saturday night.

2019 Near North Coast Rural Ambassador Myles Newcombe with 2018 Rural Ambassador Emily Larkin and 2017 Rural Ambassador Mikaela Calvert at Kenilworth on Saturday night. Contributed

GYMPIE Show Rural Ambassador Myles Newcombe was last weekend awarded the Near North Coast Rural Ambassador at the sub chamber finals at Kenilworth.

Mr Newcombe, an apprentice plumber by day, was up against four other ambassadors, with Catherine Bochow from Kenilworth named runner up.

The Near North Coast Miss Showgirl winner was Hannah Goode from Kilcoy, and runner up was Courtney Claridge from the Sunshine Coast.

2019 Gympie Miss Showgirl Tania Clem with Near North Coast Rural Ambassador Myles Newcombe at the sub chamber finals in Kenilworth on Saturday night. Contributed

Mr Newcombe will now compete at the Marsh Rural Ambassador State Finals at the Brisbane Ekka. Gympie Show Society president Graham Engeman said the contest was not about looks or beauty, but more about personality and being community focused.

"They are very important part of the show movement as it brings many like-minded community members together and emphasises the positive nature of the showgirl/rural ambassador competition in promoting the personal development, networking and mentorship that comes with competing locally, regionally and state-wide,” he said.