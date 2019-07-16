Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
2019 Near North Coast Rural Ambassador Myles Newcombe with 2018 Rural Ambassador Emily Larkin and 2017 Rural Ambassador Mikaela Calvert at Kenilworth on Saturday night.
2019 Near North Coast Rural Ambassador Myles Newcombe with 2018 Rural Ambassador Emily Larkin and 2017 Rural Ambassador Mikaela Calvert at Kenilworth on Saturday night. Contributed
News

Gympie apprentice makes region proud at sub chamber finals

Philippe Coquerand
by
16th Jul 2019 6:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE Show Rural Ambassador Myles Newcombe was last weekend awarded the Near North Coast Rural Ambassador at the sub chamber finals at Kenilworth.

Mr Newcombe, an apprentice plumber by day, was up against four other ambassadors, with Catherine Bochow from Kenilworth named runner up.

The Near North Coast Miss Showgirl winner was Hannah Goode from Kilcoy, and runner up was Courtney Claridge from the Sunshine Coast.

2019 Gympie Miss Showgirl Tania Clem with Near North Coast Rural Ambassador Myles Newcombe at the sub chamber finals in Kenilworth on Saturday night.
2019 Gympie Miss Showgirl Tania Clem with Near North Coast Rural Ambassador Myles Newcombe at the sub chamber finals in Kenilworth on Saturday night. Contributed

Mr Newcombe will now compete at the Marsh Rural Ambassador State Finals at the Brisbane Ekka. Gympie Show Society president Graham Engeman said the contest was not about looks or beauty, but more about personality and being community focused.

"They are very important part of the show movement as it brings many like-minded community members together and emphasises the positive nature of the showgirl/rural ambassador competition in promoting the personal development, networking and mentorship that comes with competing locally, regionally and state-wide,” he said.

2019 rural ambassador gympie show gympie show 2019 gympie show ambassador kenilworth miss showgirl miss showgirl 2019 rural ambassador rural ambassador 2019 sub chamber finals
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    YOU BEAUTY: Tino named in Storm squad to take on Titans

    premium_icon YOU BEAUTY: Tino named in Storm squad to take on Titans

    News Gympie league star Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will start off the bench for the Melbourne Storm this weekend

    REVEALED: Opening date, hours of Gympie Coffee Club

    premium_icon REVEALED: Opening date, hours of Gympie Coffee Club

    News Coffee Club reveals planned opening date in Gympie

    Drovers on move across the state

    premium_icon Drovers on move across the state

    Environment Why we can expect to see more drovers take to the land

    Gympie volunteer shares the joy of giving

    premium_icon Gympie volunteer shares the joy of giving

    News Sue puts in two to three days a week - she could be doing anything